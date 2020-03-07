FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Nabtesco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabtesco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NCTKF opened at $30.85 on Friday. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 3.23.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

