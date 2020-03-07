Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 3,767,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,396,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986 over the last 90 days. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

