Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.86, approximately 3,333,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,680,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

