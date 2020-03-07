Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 18.4%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was down 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,898,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
About Unit (NYSE:UNT)
Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.
