Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 18.4%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was down 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,898,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Unit by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,733,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,359,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 262,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 1,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

