ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Down 10.9%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) fell 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $17.14, 14,374,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 379% from the average session volume of 3,001,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $5,764,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

