Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 9.7%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16, 617,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 570,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have commented on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

The stock has a market cap of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

