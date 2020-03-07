Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Down 11.2%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s share price dropped 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 968,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 472,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

