Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.17, 1,544,514 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,278,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
