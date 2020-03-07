Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.17, 1,544,514 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,278,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.