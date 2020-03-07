Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 1,861,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,372,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.