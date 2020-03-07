Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 1,861,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,372,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.