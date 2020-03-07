Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 24.1%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares traded down 24.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 5,305,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,863,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

