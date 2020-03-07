Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 3,702,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,298,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The company has a market cap of $225.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

