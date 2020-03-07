Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) fell 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.89, 10,926,530 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 4,676,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

