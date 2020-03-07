VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Down 10.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.73, 550,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 198,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGY. TheStreet lowered VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,538,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

