VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Down 10.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.73, 550,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 198,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EGY. TheStreet lowered VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.