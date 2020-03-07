Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.30 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

