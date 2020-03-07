Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $36.32 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

