Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,811 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

CWST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,794.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

