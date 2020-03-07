Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Cooper-Standard worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CPS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

