EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

