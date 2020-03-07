SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPS Commerce worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

