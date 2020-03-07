Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,626 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 417.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

