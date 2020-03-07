Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.01. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens cut Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

