Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Moelis & Co worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

