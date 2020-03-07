Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Ra Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,590,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,287. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

