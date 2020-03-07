Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

