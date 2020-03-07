Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of WNC opened at $10.61 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

