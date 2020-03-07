Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires 90 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 65,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 167,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,916,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,239,652,000 after buying an additional 98,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.