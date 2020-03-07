Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381,786 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Jagged Peak Energy comprises 2.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Jagged Peak Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 45,089.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

