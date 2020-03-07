Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. The Medicines makes up 1.8% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Medicines by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

