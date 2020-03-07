Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 238,401 PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. PB Bancorp makes up 3.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBBI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. PB Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.31.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

PB Bancorp Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

