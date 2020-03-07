Chicago Capital Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1,028.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,400 shares during the period. Zayo Group comprises about 7.4% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zayo Group worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

