Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Archrock worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,875 shares of company stock worth $402,344 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

