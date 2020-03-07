Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,699 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

