Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,898,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.