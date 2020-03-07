Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 700.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Premier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 35.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

