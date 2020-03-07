Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

