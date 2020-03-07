Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Career Education by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Career Education by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Career Education Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

