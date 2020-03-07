Barclays PLC Has $2.19 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE MXL opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

