Barclays PLC Raises Position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tellurian worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tellurian by 379.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 135,075 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $295.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

