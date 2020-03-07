Barclays PLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of ARGO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

