Barclays PLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:CNK opened at $23.58 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

