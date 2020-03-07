Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

