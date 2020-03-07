Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Heartland Express worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.16 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

