Barclays PLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $33.86 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

