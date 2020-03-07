Barclays PLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Neenah worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neenah by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $979.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NP shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

