Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $40.48 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

