Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

