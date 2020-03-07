Barclays PLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BERY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.16.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
