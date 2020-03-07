Barclays PLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

