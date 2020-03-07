Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

PLAY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 30,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

