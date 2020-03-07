Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Granite Construction worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Granite Construction from $39.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.