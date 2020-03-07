Barclays PLC Increases Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Amerisafe stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

